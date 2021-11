Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Authorities in Ray County report a man from Lawson was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Fifty-two-year-old Daniel Miller was attempting to travel up a hill when the all-terrain vehicle overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene along Highway 10 in Ray County.

Authorities reported Miller was not using any safety equipment.

