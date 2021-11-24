Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Preliminary hearings were waived on Tuesday by three defendants who appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each had their cases bound over to the December 9th session of Division One, Circuit Court.

Zachary Lee Wilson faces charges of exhibiting and unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree property damage. Wilson also is accused of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon.

Trenton resident Devin Aaron Pierce is charged with the delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid.

Princeton resident James LeRoy Houk is charged with attempted forgery.

Rural Trenton resident David Dewayne Sparks pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sparks was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay the court costs. In another case, Sparks was fined $50.00 plus court costs for failure to register a motor vehicle.