Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Thursday, December 9, 2021

Several defendants received prison sentences or probation on Thursday in Grundy County Circuit Court. Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn was appointed to preside during the proceedings in Division One of Circuit Court.

Princeton resident James LeRoy Houk saw his probation revoked on two drug-related counts and was sentenced to four years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

On November 27, 2020, Houk was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The two prison terms are to be served concurrently but consecutively to a four-year prison term that was issued when Houk pleaded guilty to a September 9th incident in Grundy county involving a felony charge of attempted forgery. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days. Houk is to be placed in an institutional treatment program.

Trenton resident Keylee Erika Vestal admitted to violations of probation. After the probation was revoked, she received a sentence of three years with the department of corrections for an original felony charge of first-degree harassment from July 25. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days and requested institutional treatment.

Zachary Lee Wilson of Spickard pleaded guilty on two counts and had two others dismissed. For first-degree property damage from September 20th, Wilson received a suspended sentence and was placed on five years supervised probation. He’s to pay restitution of $3,434.00. The court ordered Wilson to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations. On a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon, Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 80 days in the county jail with credit given for time served. Dismissed in court were charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Trenton resident Brittany Nicole Roberts changed her plea to guilty on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution on June 15. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Roberts was placed on five years supervised probation. A drug paraphernalia possession count was dismissed in court.

Colton Lester Chaney of Trenton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault from September 29th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Chaney received supervised probation of five years. He’s to have no contact with the victim. Dismissed in court was a count alleging endangering the welfare of a child.

Trenton resident Jalen Kirk Harper was placed on probation after pleading guilty on two felony counts from June 15th. Imposition of sentence was suspended. Harper received five years of supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Two other counts were dismissed including possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. Harper is to enter and successfully complete a mental health, substance abuse evaluation.

Upon the request of the prosecuting attorney, probation was suspended for Jon Fredrick Ashford of Trenton to allow him more time to pay restitution. His original charge in Grundy County was in November 2015 for 2nd-degree burglary.

At a hearing for Christopher James Warren of Trenton, he admitted to a violation of probation. The court continued the probation but added that Warren reports to probation and parole and submit to testing upon their request. Warren has been on probation for a felony charge involving the delivery of a controlled substance in October of 2017.