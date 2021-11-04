Area health departments report on new COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Five COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of November 2nd, there were 1,288 total cases. Thirteen cases were active. There had been 1,036 confirmed cases.

Ten COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since October 27th. The health department November 3rd reported 1,021 cases total. Of the 14 active cases, five involved residents 20 to 39 years old, four involved those 19 or younger, and three involved those at least 60. The ages were unknown of two active cases. Four active cases were fully vaccinated. There was one COVID-19-related hospitalization. Daviess County’s vaccination completion rate was 31.5%.

The Sullivan County Health Department November 3rd confirmed one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 1,272. The number of active cases dropped by three to 17. As of November 2nd, 38.2% of the Sullivan County population had completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Related