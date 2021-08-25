Albany man faces multiple charges after holding gun to woman’s head and firing shot into ceiling

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Albany man faces several felonies in Gentry County after he allegedly held a gun to a woman’s head and fired a shot into the ceiling on August 20.

Online court information shows 33-year-old Tanner Henry has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, third-degree domestic assault, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also has been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault. A bond hearing is scheduled for August 27.

A probable cause statement says Henry and the woman got into an argument over the house being messy, and the argument became physical. Henry allegedly held the woman against the couch and held a gun to her head. After the woman got away, Henry is accused of shooting into the ceiling and saying he would kill her.

The probable cause statement says the woman got her one-year-old son, who was present during the incident and ran to a neighbor’s house, but Henry followed both of them.

It was noted a nine-millimeter Luger shell casing was found at the home, as well as a hole in the ceiling.

