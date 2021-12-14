“A Chillicothe Christmas” musical extravaganza to be held at Silver Moon Plaza

Area musicians will play Christmas music at a free event outside at the Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe next week.

A” Chillicothe Christmas” will start December 20th at 7 o’clock and last about 45 minutes to one hour. Organizer Adam Mast says musicians will include Jamie Pauls on piano, Enrico Stevens on saxophone, Julie Mast and Jessi Brixey singing, and Adam Mast, himself, on guitar and singing.

Those attending are free to sing along and there will be a candle lighting closing in which attendees can participate.

Free hot chocolate will be available.

Adam Mast encourages attendees to prepare and dress for the weather on December 20th. They can bring blankets to A Chillicothe Christmas.