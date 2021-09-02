1967 Camaro demolished in crash at Highway 36 drag strip

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A St. Joseph man received serious injuries in a rollover accident Wednesday night at the Highway36 drag strip one mile north of Osborn.

The 1967 Chevrolet Camaro was driven by 49-year-old Michael Coon, who was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Coon was eastbound on the private roadway when he apparently lost control; the car struck a guard rail and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on its top.

The car was demolished in the accident Wednesday night, and it was noted that Coon was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Osborn Fire Department.

