The Trenton Police Department reports 185 nuisance incidents have been filed so far this year.

A nuisance summary from the department indicates the greatest number of violations involve grass and weeds with 79. There have been 63 incidents involving trash and debris, 24 regarding open storage of a disabled vehicle, and 19 involving an unregistered vehicle.

Seventy-two incidents are active, 66 cleared, 47 have been prosecuted and 37 cases are on the court docket.