Grain was cleaned up on Monday after an 18 wheeler truck overturned into a ditch at the intersection of 28th Street and Hoover Drive in Trenton.

It appeared to observers that the truck was pulling onto 28th Street when it cut the turn too sharply, drove into the ditch on the east side, and overturned onto the driver’s side.

A tow truck was able to upright the 18 wheeler and pull it from the ditch. No injuries were reported and no other details were available.

