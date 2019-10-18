18 bands to participate in Missouri Day Festival Parade

Eighteen (18) high school bands are expected to participate in the Missouri Day Parade Saturday morning in Trenton. The Rotary club-sponsored parade also includes 71 other entries including floats, vehicles, tractors, and horses.

The parade begins at 8:30 Saturday morning at Main and Crowder then follows a one-mile route on Main and 9th Street, concluding for the bands at Normal Street and for the other entries at Bulldog Avenue.

Bands participating in the parade will be judged by the officials from other parts of the state as one of the evaluations during the Trenton marching festival. Others are the indoor color guard and drumline and the outdoor field show. Trenton will be the lead band in the parade, performing only in exhibition.

Other bands to be in the Trenton parade representing class one are Linn County of Purdin, Sweet Swings, Leeton, Northeast Nodaway, Worth County of Grant City, Meadville, Rock Port, and Princeton. Bands competing in classes two through four are Milan, East Buchanan, Scotland County, Putnam County, Knob Noster, Macon, Maryville, Hallsville, and Savannah.

KTTN’s John Anthony and Dave Miles will be broadcasting the Missouri Day parade Saturday morning on FM 92.3 with an audio stream on our KTTN website.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 11 Shares