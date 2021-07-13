17th Street Bridge in Trenton opens to traffic after 13 month closure

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The city of Trenton announced that the 17th Street Bridge has opened to traffic.

Information provided by City Administrator Ron Urton says the detour signs and barricades have been removed from 17th Street to allow traffic to move. The contractor hopefully will be in Trenton today(Tuesday) to remove signs related to construction.

With the opening of the 17th Street Bridge, the detour around the bridge is over, and normal traffic flow can once again continue. The closing of the bridge and subsequent detour started 13 months ago, in June of 2020.

