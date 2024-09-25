171 motorcyclists die in Missouri in 2023, many without helmets

Preliminary data for 2023 reveals a concerning rise in motorcycle fatalities in Missouri, with 171 motorcyclists losing their lives in crashes across the state. This information is highlighted in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) data dashboard, which shows a detailed breakdown of these fatalities by location, month, gender, and use of safety equipment.

Fatalities by Region and Month

A geographical analysis of the fatalities shows widespread incidents across Missouri, with concentrations near major urban areas such as Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield. The fatality numbers peaked in the summer months, with July accounting for 26 fatalities, followed closely by August with 27, and September with 24. As the weather typically becomes more conducive for riding, this period historically sees increased motorcycle traffic and unfortunately, a rise in accidents.

Gender and Age Breakdown

Of the 171 motorcyclist fatalities recorded, 153 were male, and 18 were female, reinforcing national trends that show higher fatality rates among male motorcyclists. The age group with the highest number of fatalities was 50-59, with 33 deaths, followed by those aged 20-29, which accounted for 31 fatalities. Notably, younger motorcyclists, those aged 10-19, made up 19 of the deaths recorded, a significant number for that age group.

Helmet Use and Safety Concerns

Helmet usage remains a major factor in motorcycle safety. The data from 2023 shows that of the 171 fatalities, 77 riders were wearing a DOT-compliant helmet at the time of the crash, while 73 were not wearing any helmet. The remaining fatalities were either wearing another type of helmet, or helmet usage was unknown. It is significant to note that 38% of deaths in these crashes could have been prevented if the motorcyclist had been wearing a helmet, according to state safety data.

Injury and Crash Statistics

According to the MoDOT data, 82% of motorcycle crashes in 2023 resulted in injury or death, highlighting the high risk of riding on Missouri’s roads. Additionally, 98% of those who died in crashes were the motorcycle riders themselves, and 62% of the fatal crashes involved a collision with another vehicle in transport.

Missouri’s data illustrates the importance of motorcycle safety initiatives and the potential life-saving effect of helmet use. Public safety officials are urging riders to take additional precautions and encouraging all motorists to be aware of motorcyclists on the road to prevent future tragedies.

Post Views: 441