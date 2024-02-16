17-year-old driver injured in snow-related crash near King City

Share To Your Social Network

A 17-year-old girl from Rea, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Highway 48, three miles west of King City in Gentry County.

According to the patrol, the teenager was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound when she lost control on the snow-covered road. The SUV veered off the south side of the highway, collided with an embankment, overturned, and came to a stop on its passenger side facing south.

The young driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by Grand River EMS to Mosaic St. Joseph for treatment of her injuries. The Chevrolet Suburban sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Booher’s Towing.

The King City Fire Department and Grand River EMS assisted at the scene.

