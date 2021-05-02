17 year old driver crashes UTV; passenger taken to Bethany hospital

Local News May 2, 2021 KTTN News
UTV or Utility Terrain Vehicle Crash
A passenger was hurt Saturday night when a UTV overturned in a field north of Blythedale.

Forty-one-year-old Melanie Kampman was taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The crash happened in a field on private property one mile north of Blythedale when a 17-year old Eagleville boy, who was operating the UTV, made a sharp right turn causing the UTV to roll onto the driver’s side. The driver was not reported hurt.

The driver was wearing safety equipment; however, Kampman was not. No damage was reported to UTV.

