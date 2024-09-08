17-year-old driver and occupant injured in Highway 63 collision

Two people were injured in a collision Friday night at the intersection of Highway 63 and Stukey Cemetery Trail near Millard, Missouri.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 9:56 p.m. on September 6, 2024. A 2014 Chevrolet truck, driven by 69-year-old Charles N. Cunningham of Kirksville, Missouri, was traveling westbound when it crossed Highway 63 and was struck on the side by a southbound 2010 Ford Escape.

The Ford Escape, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Kirksville, Missouri, was totaled in the crash and towed by Kirksville Autoworks. The Chevrolet truck sustained moderate damage and was towed by Anesi Towing of Kirksville.

The juvenile driver and an 18-year-old occupant of the Ford, Katlynn D. Deleon of Kirksville, Missouri, both sustained minor injuries. They were checked by EMS at the scene. All involved were wearing seat belts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, and Adair County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

