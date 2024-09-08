17-year-old driver and occupant injured in Highway 63 collision

Local News September 8, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
35            
8
Shares

Two people were injured in a collision Friday night at the intersection of Highway 63 and Stukey Cemetery Trail near Millard, Missouri.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 9:56 p.m. on September 6, 2024. A 2014 Chevrolet truck, driven by 69-year-old Charles N. Cunningham of Kirksville, Missouri, was traveling westbound when it crossed Highway 63 and was struck on the side by a southbound 2010 Ford Escape.

The Ford Escape, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Kirksville, Missouri, was totaled in the crash and towed by Kirksville Autoworks. The Chevrolet truck sustained moderate damage and was towed by Anesi Towing of Kirksville.

The juvenile driver and an 18-year-old occupant of the Ford, Katlynn D. Deleon of Kirksville, Missouri, both sustained minor injuries. They were checked by EMS at the scene. All involved were wearing seat belts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, and Adair County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 1,494

Share To Your Social Network
35            
8
Shares
8
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.