16-year-old teenager injured in rollover crash near Albany

The Highway Patrol reports a Denver, Missouri teen sustained moderate injuries when she failed to negotiate a curve two miles east of Albany on Thursday morning, January 28th.

An ambulance transported the 16-year-old to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany.

The car traveled west on Highway 136 before running off the south side of the road, striking an embankment, overturning, and coming to rest on its passenger side on the south shoulder.

The vehicle was totaled and the teenager did not wear a seat belt.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

