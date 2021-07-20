16-year-old magician to perform at Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Jewett Norris Library will host an event next week to conclude the storytime hour of the summer reading program.

Activities are planned for July 27 in the parking lot behind the library and along West Crowder Road near the library.

A 16-year-old youth, Max Meystrik, will be the entertainment doing magic. His performance is listed at 6 p.m. Snow cones, and popcorn also will be provided. Patrons are invited to take blankets and lawn chairs to the outdoor event.

Parking will be available in the lot at Cross Hall on the college campus.

The library reports the Powerhouse food truck will begin serving at 11 o’clock (that morning). Children will receive a free hot dog or hamburger starting at 5 o’clock, during the hour before the magic show.

Officials at the library thank the community businesses and individuals who donated prizes and gifts for the summer reading program.

The children’s story hour at the Jewett Norris Library for the school year is to begin on August 18.

