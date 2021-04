Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A car driven by an Eagleville teenager swerved Monday to miss an animal in the roadway then ran off the east side of West 230th Avenue one mile south of Eagleville. The car struck a fence post and came to a stop on its driver’s side.

The 16-year-old driver, listed as a female juvenile, received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Damage was extensive and the report noted she was using a seat belt.

