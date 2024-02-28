16-year-old driver injured in Lucerne bridge crash

Share To Your Social Network

A 16-year-old from Lucerne, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning, February 28, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 10:00 a.m., one mile south of Lucerne on 143rd Road.

The report indicates that the driver, identified only as a juvenile, was operating a 1999 Buick LaSabre heading south when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail. The impact caused total damage to the vehicle, necessitating its removal from the scene by a family member.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. After the crash, the teenager was transported to Putnam County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of minor injuries.

