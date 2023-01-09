16-year-old boy injured in Saturday night crash

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teenager from the Amity community was hurt Saturday night.

The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened four miles north of Fairport on Route A at Berlin Road. The northbound car went off the right side of Route A, hit a fence, and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.

The car received moderate damage and the patrol reported the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.

