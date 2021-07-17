16-year-old boy dies, 15-year-old passenger injured after being ejected from SUV in crash near Macon

A 16-year old boy was killed, and a 15-year boy injured Friday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle went out of control on a gravel road east of Macon.

The accident happened two miles east of Macon on Vine Street as the 16-year old boy from Macon was driving east when he lost control of the SUV on the gravel road. As a result, the SUV struck a bridge, overturned, and ejected the two occupants.

A 15-year old Macon boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seat belt, and the patrol reports the vehicle was demolished.

The patrol does not publicly release the names of juveniles involved in traffic accidents.

