15-year-old girl dies in crash southeast of Laredo

A crash at approximately 3 pm on Friday, six miles southeast of Laredo, claimed the life of a fifteen-year-old Laredo girl.

The girl was the driver of a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado that was westbound on Southeast 60th Street. She lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road, traveled off the south side of the road where the vehicle struck several small trees, then struck a large tree and returned to the roadway where it came to rest, partially blocking the north side of the road.

The girl was transported by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Stephen Meirose at 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The Chevrolet Silverado was extensively damaged in the crash, and the patrol reported she was not wearing a seat belt.

The patrol was assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County EMS, and first responders.

The patrol does not release the names of those under 18-years-of-age.

