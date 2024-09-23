15-year-old ejected and killed in crash on I-70 in Jackson County

A fatal crash occurred on September 21, 2024, at 8:46 p.m. on Interstate 70 westbound at the 18.2 mile marker in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1995 Toyota Tacoma and a 2019 Lexus were involved in the collision.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred when the Toyota Tacoma attempted to cut in front of the Lexus. The Lexus struck the front passenger side of the Tacoma, causing the Tacoma to overturn and eject all three occupants.

The injured and deceased individuals are as follows:

Juvenile, 15, Kansas City, Missouri Injury Type: Fatal Seat Belt: No Disposition: Pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 p.m. by Central Jackson County Battalion Chief Dustin Fiscus; transported to Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office

Juvenile, 17, Kansas City, Missouri (Driver of Toyota Tacoma) Injury Type: Serious Seat Belt: No Disposition: Transported to Centerpoint Medical Center by CJC EMS

Kevin D. Pacheco, 19, Kansas City, Missouri (Occupant of Toyota Tacoma) Injury Type: Serious Seat Belt: No Disposition: Transported to Centerpoint Medical by CJC Fire and EMS



The driver of the Lexus, 70-year-old Paul E. McLaughlin of Kansas City, Missouri, sustained minor injuries and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This incident marked the 58th fatal crash and the 65th fatality reported by Troop A in 2024.

Post Views: 2,403