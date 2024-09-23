15 year-old driver crashes Chevrolet S10 in Caldwell County injuring one

An 18-year-old boy from Richmond, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Southwest Austin Drive, three miles southwest of Mirabile, Missouri, on September 22, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old female from Lathrop was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle, which was traveling too fast for the road conditions. The vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.

Gabriel J. Baker, 18, a passenger in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Chevrolet S10 sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Tate’s Towing of Polo.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

