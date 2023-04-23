14-year-old girl dies, 15-year-old driver and two other children hospitalized in northeast Missouri crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 14-year-old girl from Hannibal was killed and three other youths injured when a Hummer SUV overturned on a road in northeast Missouri.

The 14-year-old girl from Hannibal, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other three juveniles, all from Hannibal, were taken to hospitals. One of them, a 15-year-old boy who was also a passenger in the vehicle, was flown to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. Another passenger, an eight-year girl, was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, also was taken to the hospital in Hannibal with moderate injuries

The accident happened early Friday evening three miles north of New London on Route O when the southbound SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a sign and an embankment, and overturned, demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol report indicated none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in crash reports.

