Fourteen people voted absentee Saturday morning during special hours at the Grundy County Clerk’s office.

That brings to 150 number of persons who have voted absentee for Tuesday’s primary election in Grundy County. Another ten ballots have been requested but not yet returned to the Clerk’s office.

Absentee balloting continues until Monday Afternoon at 5 o’clock at county clerk’s offices around the state.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 6 o’clock in the morning until 7 in the evening.

Like this: Like Loading...