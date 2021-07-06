130th Jameson Picnic set to run August 5th through 7th

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 130th Annual Jameson Picnic will be held at the Jameson City Park from August 5 through 7, 2021.

Activities will begin that Thursday evening at 6 o’clock with an open mic. Mixology will perform country and rock music at 7:30.

That Friday evening will include a baby show at 6:30 and Hammertoe and The Fun Guys playing rock and roll at 8 o’clock.

August 7th will include a parade at 11 a.m., rain or shine, an ATV/UTV poker chip run at noon, a lawn tractor pull at 1 o’clock, and games starting at 1:30. There will also be a coed corn hole bag toss tournament at 2:30, an auction at 5:30, and Katatonics with classic rock music at 8:30.

Tenderloins, fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, pie, and drinks will be available. There will be a drawing every night after the entertainment.

The Jameson Lions Club sponsors the Annual Jameson Picnic on August 5 through 7.

More information on the event can be obtained by contacting Jim Duly at 660-334-0428 or Jan Duly at 660-663-3520.

