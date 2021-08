Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Navy veteran Dominique Bowers, 37, was found dead by police in her Warner Robins home.

A 13-year-old Georgia boy has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of his mother.

Dominique Bowers, a 37-year-old Navy veteran, was found dead by police in her Warner Robins home on Friday. Police say her son is in custody and charged with murder after he allegedly shot her dead and then called 911, PEOPLE reports.

