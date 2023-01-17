13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany.

A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

A 15-year-old passenger from King City was also injured. The 13-year-old received moderate injuries and the 15-year-old received minor injuries. Both were taken by emergency medical services to Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

Neither occupant was using the seat belts in the Polaris Ranger and Moderate damage was noted for the all-terrain vehicle.

Names of juveniles are not released by the highway patrol in their accident reports

