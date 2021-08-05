13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in 3 area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that as of August 4, there were 1,096 total cases. Six were active, and 917 had been confirmed. There had been 18 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Harrison County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms five more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,017. Forty-seven cases are active. There have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported. Thirty point eight percent of Sullivan County residents have completed vaccination.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since August 3. One case was from August 4. Thirty-one cases are active out of the 2,111 total.

Related