$13 million from state’s medical marijuana program transferred to Missouri Veterans Commission

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services transferred $13 million in funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission. This marks the fourth transfer to date for a total of $26,978,820.

Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, known now as Article XIV. The amendment includes a provision requiring that fees and taxes generated by the medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, be transferred to the MVC for health and care services for military veterans. Article XIV states that medical marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries will be taxed at a rate of 4%. Since dispensary sales began in October 2020, more than $470 million in sales have occurred.

“The state’s medical marijuana program has been a great success,” said Lyndall Fraker, Director of the Section of Medical Marijuana Regulation with DHSS. “We have a safe and well-regulated program that is benefiting the nearly 200,000 qualified patients, which in turn, is benefiting veteran services right here in Missouri.”

Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff added, “MVC will continue to use these funds for increasing support for Missouri veterans and veteran operations across the seven Veterans Homes, five cemeteries, and Veteran Service Officers statewide.”

Visit the Facility Data and Reports webpage to view program statistics and progress reports.