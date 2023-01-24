13 locations in Trenton generate their own electricity, sell surplus to power grid

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

There are 13 net metering customer locations in Trenton, including two which were added in 2022.

The city identified those locations as 140 East 8th in the name of Domanin Ratkovich and 2615 Mariner Road which belongs to Mike Sims. The first one was put into use in February 2015 at 5006 Lake Manor Drive.

Collectively, the 13 locations produce over 194 kilowatts of power.

Net metering allows residential and commercial customers, including schools, to generate their own electricity from solar power and then sell the electricity they aren’t using back into the grid.

(Photo by Vivint Solar on Unsplash)

