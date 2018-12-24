MoDOT announces road work plans around Christmas, New Year’s Holidays

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports a portion of Route TT in Daviess County will be closed one day this week for a culvert replacement.

Route TT is to be closed a quarter of a mile north of Route J Thursday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

MoDOT also plans to patch potholes on U. S. Highway 36 in Linn County from Highway 139 to the Macon County line Wednesday and Thursday.

MoDOT reports Route PP in Sullivan County will be closed at the East Medicine Creek Bridge until further notice due to an inspection revealing deterioration to the structure.

Temporary lane closures will be halted to accommodate an expected increase in traffic due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, with most temporary lane closures removed by noon Friday, to resume on Wednesday morning.

Lane closures are also planned to be removed by noon December 28th and resume the morning of January 2nd.

Some long-term lane and road closures may remain in place.

MoDOT and all state offices will be closed Monday, Tuesday, and January 1st for official state holidays.