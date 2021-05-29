122 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Linn County; two in Sullivan County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases have increased by 122 in Linn County since May 24th. The health department reports there have been 1,482 total cases, and 185 are active.

Nearly 4,000 (3,999) Linn County residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, and 3,428 have completed a vaccine series. You can find more detailed information in this article from the Missouri Independent, published on our website, highlighting the issues Linn and Livingston counties are dealing with when it comes to COVID-19.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms two additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 872. Five cases are active, and there have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths reported.

Almost 1,800 (1,795) Sullivan County residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, and 1,617 residents have completed a vaccine series. Twenty-six point six percent of the population has completed vaccination.

