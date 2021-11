Main Street Chillicothe will host Kids Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe next month.

Merchants will have specially-priced gifts under $15 for children to purchase on December 8th from 4 to 6 pm. There will be free gift wrapping for the children and a card-making table.

Contact the Main Street Chillicothe office at 660-646-4071 for more information.