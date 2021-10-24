2022 THS Alumni Weekend planning is now underway

Planning for the 2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend is already underway and, in an effort, to provide information to alums much earlier and as a result, the annual All Class Planning Meeting has been scheduled.

Class representatives are invited to attend the annual meeting on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the BTC Bank Meeting Room in Trenton. The hour-long meeting will begin at 1:00 pm. Classes requesting mailing lists are asked to contact John Holcomb in advance at 660-359-1838 or email him at [email protected]. Lists will then be available to be picked up at the meeting on November 6, 2921. Interested individuals are asked to park on the north side of the building to enter the meeting room.

Classes unable to attend the planning meeting are asked to contact Kevin Bailey, Steve Maxey, or John Holcomb to indicate tentative plans for their respective 2022 reunion. Association officers plan to coordinate the initial mailing in February of this year allowing for earlier notification of Reunion plans than in the past.

Postponement of several reunions over the past year due to COVID will make this year’s reunion a bigger one and planning is underway with an earlier schedule than in the past.