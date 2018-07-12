12-year-old injured in crash near Carroll County Road 150

The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton girl sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident north of Carroll County Road 150 Friday morning.

Twenty-eight-year-old Levi O’Neal of Carrollton drove north on U. S. Highway 65 when he reportedly stopped to make a left turn. A car driven by 53-year-old Melissa Sheetz of Carrollton attempted to slow but struck the rear of O’Neal’s car.

Sheetz’s passenger, 12-year-old Faith Burnett, refused treatment of her injuries at the scene. The Patrol notes neither driver sustained injuries, and all involved wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Both cars received moderate damage with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene of the accident.

