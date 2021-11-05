Trenton City Council to consider ordinances at meeting on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider four ordinances and a resolution next week. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on November 8, 2021, at 7 p.m. The meeting can also be watched on Zoom.

One ordinance deals with a general election to be April 5 to elect one city council member from each of the four wards for a term of two years. Another would grant a conditional use permit to Wayne and Mary Rorebeck on behalf of Robinson Outdoor LLC to allow for a sign to be erected in a B-3 zone at 1909 East Ninth Street. A third ordinance would abolish and vacate a portion of East 12th Street between Mable Street and Tinsman Avenue and return the right, title, and interest to adjacent landowners. The last ordinance on the agenda involves entering into a solar access easement agreement to protect the solar access of specified lots adjacent to city property and involves an operating agreement related to the solar farm.

The resolution involves the City of Trenton reimbursing itself for certain capital expenditures in connection with the acquisition, construction, improving, and equipping of the city’s water system.

Other items on the agenda for November 8th’s Trenton City Council meeting include the Grundy County Commission with a discussion of ambulance rent and appointments and reappointments to the Domestic Violence Surcharge Board. There is also to be a closed session for legal matters.

Related