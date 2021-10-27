12th annual Celebrity Softball games set to be played in Trenton on October 30

Individuals with special needs will play community members in the 12th Celebrity Softball games in Trenton on October 30, 2021. The event is a fundraiser for The Gifted Group, a self-advocacy group for individuals with special needs.

A concession stand will open at Griffin Field at the Ebbe Sports Complex at 1:30 that afternoon. Opening ceremonies will start at 2 o’clock. Boy Scout Troop 97 will have a flag presentation, and Toni Allen will sing the National Anthem. Dave Burkeybile will be the master of ceremonies.

Dalton Trask and Joel Hultman will throw out the opening pitch for the first game with the Hometown Heroes versus the Hometown Celebrities. The second game will follow at 3 o’clock.

The Heroes team includes individuals with disabilities. The Gifted Group Advisor Brenda Thorne says the Celebrities team includes well-known community members.

The coaches for the Celebrities are Steve Marlay, Warren Woodson, and Aaron Huffstutter. The coaches for the Heroes are Terry Wynne, Jon Guthrie, and Amy Guthrie. Umpires will be Dustin and Derrick Gott and Lynn McCarter.

Trenton High School Student Council members will be at the games to assist with running if someone is in a wheelchair or otherwise unable to run. Thorne notes there have been times in the past when individuals in wheelchairs were pushed around the bases.

There will also be an auction of baskets and Royals items donated by Sam Day, Ron Dougan, and Mike Arbuckle.

There is no admission fee for the 12th Celebrity Softball games on October 30th, but donations will be accepted.

Thorne notes that anyone with special needs who wants to play in the games can contact her, and she would be happy to add that person into the lineup. She can be contacted by calling 660-654-0218.