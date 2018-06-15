11-year-old passenger hurt when tractor-trailer overturns in Daviess County

The Highway Patrol reports a child from Ridgeway sustained minor injuries when the flatbed tractor-trailer which he was a passenger in overturned in Daviess County Friday morning.

Thirty-one-year-old James Baker of Ridgeway drove north on Route AA before pulling over and parking partially off the east side of the road when the flatbed tractor-trailer slowly began to overturn. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side on the east side of the road and was totaled.

An ambulance transported passenger 11-year-old Caleb Baker to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Patrol reports the driver sustained no injuries.

The Patrol notes the driver did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident, while the passenger did.

