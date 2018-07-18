11-year-old hurt in ATV accident south of Princeton

The Highway Patrol reports a boy from Spickard sustained minor injuries when he was pulled off an all-terrain vehicle about a half of a mile south of Princeton Wednesday morning.

Eleven-year-old Tyler Coffman of Princeton drove west up a hill in a pasture on private property east of U. S. Highway 65 when the ATV reportedly struck a bump. The foot of passenger 13-year-old Cody Estes slipped off the foot peg sliding under the rear left tire before he was pulled off by the force of the tire.

An ambulance transported Estes to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. Coffman did not sustain injuries, and neither boy wore a safety equipment at the time of the accident.

