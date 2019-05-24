103 attend Grundy County RSVP Banquet

One hundred three Retired Senior Volunteer Program volunteers attended the Grundy County RSVP Banquet at the North 65 Center of Trenton this week.

In the absence of RSVP Director Edna Foster, Terry Toms led the recognition. Service awards were presented to volunteers who have served for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years.

Foster reports 196 volunteers donated more than 50,000 hours in 2018 to public agencies as well as faith-based, private non-profit, and proprietary healthcare organizations. Grundy County Council on Aging Chairperson Gary Schuett and North 65 Center Administrator Karen Otto spoke.

The North 65 Center catered the RSVP Banquet, and the Trenton High School girls basketball team helped serve the meal.

The Grundy County Council on Aging sponsors Grundy County RSVP which is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service.