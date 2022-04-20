100th Annual Galt Grundy R-5 Alumni Banquet to be held on May 7th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 100th Annual Galt Grundy R-5 Alumni Banquet will be held next month. Previous teachers, students, and staff are welcome to the event on May 7th.

Doors will open for registration at 5 o’clock that evening, and the meal will be served at 6 o’clock. Big Bills BBQ of Hamilton will cater the meal. Tours of the recently completed Darrel Cunningham Bus Barn and the school will be offered from 5 o’clock to 5:45.

The banquet’s theme is “Now and Then” to go along with the celebration of the 100th meeting of the Galt Alumni. Special year classes and this year’s seniors will be recognized and honored with “Now and Then” trivia.

Commemorative photos will be taken as attendees enter. Memorabilia and yearbooks will be on display. Donations will be accepted for the Grundy R-5 Scholarship Fund.

The cost is $20 to attend the Galt Grundy R-5 Alumni Banquet on May 7th. Reservations are to be made by April 29th to guarantee a meal. Call Shelly Searcy at the high school at 660-673-6511 to make a reservation.