100 vote absentee in Grundy County on Saturday bringing total to 887 absentee ballots cast

There were 80 people who voted absentee for Tuesday’s General Election during special hours on Saturday morning at the Grundy County Clerk’s office in Trenton.

Another 20 people voted absentee early Saturday afternoon after making reservations with the Grundy County Clerk’s Office to vote at curbside. The clerk’s office previously had announced it would allow those under quarantine by the Grundy County Health Department to make an appointment to vote at curbside Saturday afternoon.

The 100 individuals who voted absentee Saturday in Trenton brings to 887 the number of absentee ballots that have been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office which is an increase of 405 ballots compared to the Saturday before the last presidential election in 2016. The increase is 84 percent. There are another 37 ballots requested but not yet returned to the county clerk’s office in Trenton.

Registered voters unable to vote at the polls Tuesday may cast an absentee ballot on Monday until 5 o’clock in the afternoon at county clerk’s offices in Missouri.

