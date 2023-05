Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A one-year-old Hardin girl was killed Saturday morning in Hardin when she was hit by a train.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the child was stationary on the railroad tracks when she was struck by an eastbound BNSF train near Route J and Elm Street. Authorities are classifying the incident as an accident.

The operator of the train was Kirk Unmisig of Kansas City, Kansas.

No other information was available.

