1-year-old dies, 2, 3, and 5-year-olds injured in Marion County crash

A fatal accident occurred on June 27, 2024, at approximately 5:37 p.m. on Highway 61, one mile north of Palmyra in Marion County, Missouri. The crash involved a southbound 2001 Buick LeSabre, driven by Jamie H. Stringer, a 28-year-old woman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest in the median.

The crash resulted in the death of a 1-year-old girl from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who was an occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m. by Dr. Arthur Ankeney at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Other occupants of the Buick LeSabre sustained injuries as follows:

Jamie H. Stringer, 28 , Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Moderate injuries, transported to Blessing Hospital.

Lashonda L. Hollindsworth Hart, 48 , East St. Louis, Illinois: Serious injuries, airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital.

2-year-old boy , Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Moderate injuries, transported to Blessing Hospital.

3-year-old girl , Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Serious injuries, transported to Blessing Hospital.

5-year-old boy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Moderate injuries, transported to Blessing Hospital.

The Buick LeSabre was totaled and towed by Heartland Towing. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, nor were the children secured in car seats.

The investigation was assisted by Trooper Wilt, Trooper Hirner, Trooper Smith, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Police Department, Palmyra Police Department, and Palmyra Fire Department.

