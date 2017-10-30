Youth deer hunting season opens with huge increase in harvest numbers

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 17,222 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2017 deer hunting season, which was Saturday and Sunday. Top counties for the early youth portion were Osage with 380, Howell with 377, and Franklin with 354 deer checked. Last year’s harvest total for the early youth portion was 11,171.

The increase in harvest during the early youth portion compared to last year is likely due to excellent weather over the weekend, which was described as favorable for deer movement according to MDC Deer Biologist Barb Keller

Among the Green Hills counties, the number of deer taken by youth this past weekend range from 170 in Harrison county down to 75 in Caldwell County. Others ranking from next highest on down were Linn county at 142, Mercer County128, Daviess at 116, Sullivan 114, Grundy county with 100, Putnam at 94 and Livingston county with 89 deer.

Archery deer hunting continues through Nov. 10 and again from Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2018. Up next for deer hunting in Missouri is the November portion of firearms deer season, which runs Nov. 11-21. That will be followed by the late youth portion of firearms deer season on Nov. 24-26. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 1-3. Lastly the alternative methods portion runs Dec. 23- Jan. 2, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...