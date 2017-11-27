Young hunters harvest 3056 deer during youth portion of season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 3,056 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2017 deer hunting season. The season ran Friday through Sunday.

Top counties for the late youth portion were Franklin with 72, Douglas with 71, and Howell with 69 deer checked. Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was about 100 fewer with a total of 2,944.

For only the Green Hills counties, the number of deer killed by youth during the 3 day period ranged from 50 in Harrison county, down to a dozen in Caldwell County. Among others: Linn county had 35; Daviess 30; Putnam 27, Livingston with 19; Sullivan county 18; Mercer County17, and Grundy county 14.

Archery deer hunting continues through January 15th, 2018. Up next for deer hunting in Missouri is the antlerless portion of firearms deer season which runs December 1st through 3rd. The alternative methods portion will run December 23 through January 2nd.

