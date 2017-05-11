You can report potholes to MoDOT

The Missouri Department of Transportation replaces many culverts this time of year.

Northwest District Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Tonya Lohman says there are several different types of culverts.

There are small tubes like what is used under driveways, and there are six and seven-foot diameter culverts.

There are box culverts that need to be cleaned out and have brush by them.

Lohman explains that the area’s soil is good for crops, but it is difficult to compact and make a hard surface.

She says once the road is dug up, the soil is disturbed, and the culvert is put in, the ground has to be compacted back down.

She notes that the ground always settles, which is why MoDOT often puts down rock and lets the ground weather through several months.

Lohman adds that the public may also call in pothole locations.

She says typically potholes are where water has gotten in, and there is cracking in the road surface, which causes layers to peel off and pieces to chip off.

MoDOT crews spray the potholes with liquid asphalt and pack the material to make sure the road is solid again.

Lohman says road concerns and pothole locations may be reported by calling 888-275-6636.

