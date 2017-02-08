Wright Memorial Hospital to offer free heart care screenings

Wright Memorial Hospital will offer free heart care screenings this month in observance of National Heart Month.

The screenings will be in the Specialty Clinic Monday, February 13th and Wednesday, February 22nd from 8:30 to 11 o’clock in the morning and in the Physician’s Group Wednesday, February 15th from 8 to 10 o’clock in the morning.

Testing will include walk-in blood pressure checks and atrial fibrillation screenings.

Tests should only take a few minutes and those doing the screening will tell you if your screening meets pre-defined parameters. If it does not, you are encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

Call the Specialty Clinic at 358-5818 or the Physician’s Group at 358-5750 for more information.

